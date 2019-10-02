WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WABCO Holdings Inc. 133 2.87 50.92M 6.74 19.64 Monro Inc. 78 1.65 32.53M 2.41 34.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Monro Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to WABCO Holdings Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. WABCO Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Monro Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) and Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WABCO Holdings Inc. 38,150,895.33% 28% 8.7% Monro Inc. 41,893,110.11% 11.9% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

WABCO Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Monro Inc. has a 0.77 beta which is 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of WABCO Holdings Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Monro Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. WABCO Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Monro Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for WABCO Holdings Inc. and Monro Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WABCO Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Monro Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Monro Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 consensus price target and a 14.69% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.5% of WABCO Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Monro Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of WABCO Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Monro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WABCO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 0.22% -0.35% 16.78% 8.29% 23.36% Monro Inc. 2.36% -2.86% 6.58% 17.38% 27.01% 22.49%

For the past year WABCO Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Monro Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors WABCO Holdings Inc. beats Monro Inc.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. In addition, the company provides replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other services to commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors, service partners, and fleet operators. It also serves truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.