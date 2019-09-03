WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Auto Parts company, WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of WABCO Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of WABCO Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have WABCO Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WABCO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.00% 8.70% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares WABCO Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio WABCO Holdings Inc. N/A 133 19.64 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

WABCO Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio WABCO Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for WABCO Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WABCO Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

WABCO Holdings Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $136.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.38%. The peers have a potential upside of 47.56%. Based on the results shown earlier, WABCO Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of WABCO Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WABCO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 0.22% -0.35% 16.78% 8.29% 23.36% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year WABCO Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WABCO Holdings Inc. are 3 and 2.5. Competitively, WABCO Holdings Inc.’s peers have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. WABCO Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WABCO Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.39 shows that WABCO Holdings Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, WABCO Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

WABCO Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

WABCO Holdings Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors WABCO Holdings Inc.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. In addition, the company provides replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other services to commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors, service partners, and fleet operators. It also serves truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.