WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Analysts See $1.97 EPS; Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report $1.97 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.50% from last quarter's $2 EPS. WBC's profit would be $100.96M giving it 16.84 P/E if the $1.97 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, WABCO Holdings Inc.'s analysts see 20.12% EPS growth. It closed at $132.69 lastly. It is down 1.24% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500.

Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 9 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 9 sold and decreased equity positions in Special Opportunities Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.04 million shares, up from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Special Opportunities Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. The company has market cap of $119.44 million. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 6,140 shares traded. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) has declined 2.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. for 390,154 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc owns 279,461 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 594,180 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 224,098 shares.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 20.03 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.