WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Analysts See $1.77 EPS; Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Had 4 Bulls

Analysts expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report $1.77 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.56% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. WBC’s profit would be $90.95M giving it 18.95 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, WABCO Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 28.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 241,854 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites

Among 5 analysts covering Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Zions Bancorp has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.20’s average target is 15.39% above currents $44.37 stock price. Zions Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. The stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. See Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

11/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $56.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $50 Downgrade

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.89 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 20.25 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WABCO Holdings Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 31,208 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). British Columbia Inv Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 20,193 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs invested 0.2% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 73,035 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 18,186 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Com invested in 7,646 shares. Bluecrest Limited invested in 0.15% or 15,560 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 614 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Mercantile Co has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Franklin Resource reported 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Ftb Advisors reported 0% stake. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd owns 8,090 shares. 31,518 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Management Ltd.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “National Australia Bank, Citi latest to predict October cash rate cut – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Australian regulator has monitored financial firms on-site since October – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WABCO Holdings has $136.5 highest and $136.5 lowest target. $136.50’s average target is 1.75% above currents $134.15 stock price. WABCO Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup.

The stock increased 1.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 1.09 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.