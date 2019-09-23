WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Analysts See $1.77 EPS; Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Analysts expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report $1.77 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.56% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. WBC’s profit would be $90.96 million giving it 18.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, WABCO Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 28.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 480,076 shares traded or 42.15% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale

Discover Financial Services (DFS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 251 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 303 sold and decreased stakes in Discover Financial Services. The hedge funds in our database now have: 262.23 million shares, down from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Discover Financial Services in top ten holdings was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 35 Reduced: 268 Increased: 167 New Position: 84.

Among 2 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WABCO Holdings has $136.5 highest and $136.5 lowest target. $136.50’s average target is 1.60% above currents $134.35 stock price. WABCO Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. RBC Capital Markets downgraded WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) on Friday, March 29 to “Sector Perform” rating.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold WABCO Holdings Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Financial Lc reported 2,371 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct has invested 0.74% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Soros Fund Ltd Company invested 0.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Yakira Mngmt has 1.63% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moneta Group Inc Inv Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Parametric Port Limited Company reported 70,002 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 31,208 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 10,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel holds 0.18% or 14,200 shares. Whittier Trust Company has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Boston Prns accumulated 925,688 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.90 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 20.28 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 2.93M shares traded or 48.07% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14M for 8.98 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover appoints new CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover August delinquency and charge-off rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services: A Major Credit Card Company Trading At A Discount To Its Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Low Fee Banking Options – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.