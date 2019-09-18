Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Valuation Declined While Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Trimmed by $5.74 Million Its Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Has Lifted by Valueworks Llc

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09M, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 181,227 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 6,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 149,103 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34M, up from 142,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 3.75 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal clashes grow over investigating tech – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Skyworks -2% on Samsung deal chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Essex Financial reported 3,477 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 12,314 shares stake. Moneta Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 1,498 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) reported 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 3,436 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 23,787 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na reported 8,492 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 2.22M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Llc has 0.42% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Morgan Stanley reported 15.47 million shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 25,316 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Llc accumulated 0% or 44 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.34% or 35,753 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Australian regulator has monitored financial firms on-site since October – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,828 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) owns 55,000 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 4,375 are held by Eaton Vance. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt, a Japan-based fund reported 44,121 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 36,696 shares. Eagle Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 317,896 are owned by Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) L P. Assetmark reported 564 shares. Moreover, Omni Limited Liability Partnership has 0.64% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 90,837 shares. 204,850 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,091 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 528,019 shares.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95 million for 18.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.