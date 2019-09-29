Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stock Value Declined While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Increased Position by $3.60 Million; Portland Global Advisors Lifted Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $576,472

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 161.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 27,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 44,121 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.85 million, up from 16,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 146,955 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,006 shares to 88,150 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,731 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

