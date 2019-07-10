Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stock Rose While Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed by $202.93 Million Its Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Declined While Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.74 million, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.4. About 166,789 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $253.47. About 642,251 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $816.87 million for 20.57 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 1.92% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 141,434 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 102 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc has 240 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 1,067 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 4,013 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.24% or 1.13 million shares. Victory Cap Incorporated has 3,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,513 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 371 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The California-based First Republic Invest has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cypress Capital Grp owns 3,988 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1,848 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Turtle Creek Asset Inc owns 3.46% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 341,750 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 66,560 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.03% or 776,397 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Management Ltd Liability Co owns 24,000 shares for 4.63% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Bancshares Of America De reported 452,251 shares. The New York-based Asset Inc has invested 0.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Nordea Mgmt stated it has 3,116 shares. Loomis Sayles Communications Lp reported 125,993 shares. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd owns 25,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Guggenheim Capital Limited Co has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2.60M shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 2.63 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Comm accumulated 1,215 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.46 million for 16.55 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.