Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stock Price Rose While Stanley Capital Management Cut Position; Egain (EGAN) Stock Price Declined While S Squared Technology Lowered Position

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 36,488 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 121,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 136,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.07. About 20,906 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 16.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.47 million for 16.56 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,600 shares to 39,600 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 18,027 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 75,194 shares. 121,512 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Ci Investments Inc has 89 shares. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 1,236 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 182,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Lc holds 5,804 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 22,950 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Management Lp has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Paloma Prtn Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 19,820 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt accumulated 2,579 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp invested in 0.02% or 47,351 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $45,140 activity.

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 5. EGAN’s profit will be $618,679 for 100.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 235,653 shares. 10,110 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Equity Research. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 6,052 shares. Timpani Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 27,200 shares. 460,673 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 153,086 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% or 645,939 shares. Barclays Plc holds 24,016 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Research Inc owns 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 955 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 10,100 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated has 0% invested in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 44,046 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company reported 2,637 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN).

