Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stock Price Declined While Goldman Sachs Group Lifted Holding by $42.85 Million; Diana Shipping (DSX) Shareholder Dnb Asset Management As Has Lowered Its Holding

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 100,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The institutional investor held 83,038 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.17M, down from 183,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 313,607 shares traded or 61.67% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 04/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 17, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Houston With SwissMarine; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – AGREED TO EXTEND PRESENT TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH CARGILL INTERNATIONAL S.A., GENEVA, FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 138.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 327,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 564,065 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.36M, up from 236,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 146,743 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Asset Management One Com Limited has 23,795 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 61,929 shares. Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 60 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.19% or 48,800 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 311 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% or 6,749 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1,070 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 1,678 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 5,000 are owned by Robotti Robert.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 53,395 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $23.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 35,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).