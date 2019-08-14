Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stock Declined While Mackay Shields Boosted Its Holding; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Position in Targa Res (TRGP) Trimmed by $996,300 as Share Value Declined

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 627.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 16,922 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 2,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.59. About 285,035 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 48,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 72,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,286 shares to 236,149 shares, valued at $90.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 27,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,687 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Inc (Prn).

