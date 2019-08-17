Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stock Declined While Eventide Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $15.93 Million; China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Shareholder Shah Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 121,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67 million, down from 255,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 278,941 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.86 million market cap company. It closed at $13.58 lastly. It is down 29.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 149,000 shares to 259,000 shares, valued at $30.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 17,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 346,479 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 68,710 shares. Moreover, Carlson Limited Partnership has 0.47% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 287,750 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 71,630 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Zwj Investment Counsel has 111,737 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. 7,506 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 100 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 1,975 shares. Alpine Global Management Ltd invested in 24,930 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 18,027 shares. 1.72M are held by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio.