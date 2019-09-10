Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stake Maintained by Westpac Banking Corp; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Stake in General Dynamics (GD) Decreased by $338,000

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 500.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 18,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 22,147 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 billion, up from 3,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 138,946 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $186.25. About 595,041 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms General Dynamics at ‘A’; Removes Negative Watch; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Sanders: Sanders, Warren, Merkley Demand General Dynamics Respect Its Workers; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $877.44 million for 15.22 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Bank invested 0.19% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westpac reported 17,877 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Limited reported 109,698 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp owns 21.09M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Stanley reported 7,044 shares. Rech Invsts has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Amer Rech reported 0.05% stake. Wade G W & has invested 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Wright Investors Ser holds 0.24% or 3,435 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank holds 0.07% or 33,684 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd holds 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 6,858 shares. 26,754 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Smith Moore And invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,976 shares to 11,073 shares, valued at $7.87 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 50,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,828 shares, and cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).