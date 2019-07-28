Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stake Lifted by Villere St Denis J & Co Llc; Knighthead Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by $2.80 Million as Valuation Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 8,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,472 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.94M, up from 559,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 346,277 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 727,148 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 0% stake. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 466,510 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Co Lc has 0.18% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 88,267 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 14,711 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Gam Hldgs Ag reported 219,439 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Saba Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.21% or 348,770 shares. Nwi Management LP owns 0.17% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 451,974 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.03% or 7.98 million shares. Parkside Finance Bancshares reported 702 shares stake. River & Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 57,400 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 902,343 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 295,155 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.82 million shares.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF Sociedad Anonima 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BlackBerry Limited (BB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2019: RRC,MDR,SLB – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YPF $3B damages case to proceed, U.S. Supreme Court rules – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $86.53 million for 19.10 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Villere St Denis J And Co Ltd Co has 4.91% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 568,472 shares. 22,208 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 134,000 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested in 184 shares. 9,392 are owned by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank. New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Carroll Fincl Associates accumulated 157 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 7,506 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 4,375 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation accumulated 8,211 shares. Company Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Turtle Creek Asset holds 341,750 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Finance Svcs Inc has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 2,506 shares. 24,584 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 500 shares.