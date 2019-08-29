Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shares Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut Its Position by $202.93 Million; Hodges Capital Management Decreased Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Position as Share Value Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.74 million, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.73. About 181,980 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 64,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 230,089 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, down from 294,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 4.09M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 20/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – DEPENDING ON ARRHYTHMIA TYPE, STUDY DATA SHOWED ACUTE SUCCESS RATE OF UP TO 95.7%; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital invested in 0.2% or 6,022 shares. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,923 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. J Goldman & Commerce Lp reported 0.92% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 7,311 shares. Arrow Financial Corp has 0.06% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Fdx accumulated 12,163 shares or 0.02% of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moody Bank Division holds 4,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,871 are held by Synovus Finance Corp. Cannell Peter B & holds 1.04M shares. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Ameritas Inv Partners Inc invested in 24,805 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.07% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Central Bank & Trust & Tru has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 91 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.95 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 80,715 shares to 89,315 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 58,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

