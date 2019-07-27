Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Decreased Position; Capital Research Global Investors Holding in Western Union Co (WU) Has Decreased by $357,066 as Stock Price Rose

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 346,277 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Western Union Co (WU) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 19,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 34.41M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635.52 million, down from 34.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Western Union Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 4.21M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 31,380 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Co has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 23,524 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Daiwa Securities Group owns 2,285 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Villere St Denis J Company Limited Liability Company reported 4.91% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,506 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). The California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Sei Investments Company has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com has 0.1% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 8,206 shares.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 219,911 shares to 405,542 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 69,325 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,229 shares. Spark Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Exane Derivatives reported 228,024 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Norinchukin Bancshares The owns 87,121 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atria Investments Llc holds 0.01% or 14,554 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc invested in 76,277 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Bridgewater LP accumulated 655,652 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.31% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 14,215 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital has 0.13% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 11,800 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 203,874 were reported by International Inc. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 13,538 shares.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance International Group Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 1.11M shares to 10.98M shares, valued at $79.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Televisa Sab Cpo Adr (NYSE:TV) by 2.38 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.53M shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. WU’s profit will be $206.74M for 10.97 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $402,809 activity.