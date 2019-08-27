Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $2.23 Million; Capital Growth Management LP Holding in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Has Lowered by $1.05 Million as Market Value Rose

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 29,285 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 339,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.07 million, down from 344,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $198.27. About 51,962 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.04% or 8,255 shares. Cookson Peirce reported 980 shares stake. Bowling Port Ltd Com holds 18,189 shares. Asset holds 20,929 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 15 shares. Glenmede Tru Communication Na has 965 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability owns 1,250 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 232 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Llc stated it has 21,494 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 65,707 shares. 19,576 are owned by Advsrs Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Bb&T Corp holds 0.07% or 17,834 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 926,303 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 0.01% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 13,228 shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 85,000 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $45.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (NYSE:ARE) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 219,911 shares to 405,542 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.