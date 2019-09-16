Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shareholder Springbok Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake Maintained by Oarsman Capital Inc

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 1,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,604 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 6,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $235.08. About 1.02 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 125.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 17,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 31,518 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.31. About 15,511 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster Motley Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12,623 shares. Haverford holds 2.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 470,085 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,417 shares. Stifel Fin owns 0.87% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.38 million shares. Sky Invest Grp Ltd Liability has 0.87% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,147 shares. Northside Management Ltd has 0.51% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,352 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 1.07M shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.29% or 9,220 shares. Partner Fund LP owns 61,321 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp reported 955,364 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. 74,645 are held by Rmb Management Ltd Co. Scholtz Llc owns 16,535 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Rothschild Prns Lc accumulated 15,521 shares. Covington Mngmt stated it has 97,476 shares. Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 8,019 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Mostly Lower on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The ECB Launches Another Round Of Bond-Buying – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Maybe Weâ€™re Getting Somewhere – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,800 shares to 3,900 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N (Call) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,500 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (Put) (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 3,041 shares. Incorporated reported 1,181 shares. 1,331 were reported by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 28,067 shares. First Personal accumulated 70 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 3,270 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 4,375 shares. Nuance Llc invested 6.38% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Magnetar Financial Lc reported 1.67M shares. Westchester Mgmt Ltd Com reported 214,775 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,091 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Moreover, Carlson Cap Lp has 1.76% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 876,832 shares. Cwm Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Private Ocean Lc has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).