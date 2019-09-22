Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shareholder Omni Partners Llp Upped Holding; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Discovery Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $10.39 Million

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 17,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 90,837 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05 million, up from 73,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 395,639 shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 140,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 753,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.85 million, up from 612,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4B TO $11.8B; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO Sets June 27, 2019 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with ZF – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Australian consumer mood sours, bets rise on steeper rate cuts – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO bought out by ZF Friedrichshafen – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pentwater Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 529,800 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Oakworth has 630 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.01% or 122 shares in its portfolio. Havens Advisors Lc holds 1.07% or 11,500 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Limited Co reported 50,820 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited invested in 15,560 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 1,654 shares. 14,200 were accumulated by Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Brandywine Inv Management Limited Com reported 36,696 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alpine Glob Management Limited invested in 42,500 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Captrust Advisors holds 1,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sprint CEO: Executive leadership decisions for New T-Mobile ‘nearly done,’ planning for ‘day zero’ underway – Kansas City Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “6 Stocks Poised to Score Big on the 5G Wave – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How The New T-Mobile’s Revenue And Subscriber Metrics Stack Up Versus Rivals – Forbes” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sprint (S) Launches 5G in 4 More Cities to Extend Coverage – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co owns 21,639 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.12% or 557,111 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.19% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) Limited invested in 0.1% or 78,346 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 26,951 shares. Chem National Bank holds 25,158 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Invesco Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 9.20 million shares. Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 7,536 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 13,071 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Redwood Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,102 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.24% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 58,290 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 63,357 shares.