Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shareholder Omni Partners Llp Boosted Its Holding; Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $5.66 Million as Stock Value Rose

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 80,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 74,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 155,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 6.40M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 25/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 17,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 90,837 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05M, up from 73,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $134.36. About 53,743 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Takeover Rumors Send WABCO Holdings Soaring Wednesday – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.77% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 286,553 shares. 48,644 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Citadel Advisors Limited Company accumulated 1.39 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks owns 17,476 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 286 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd reported 132,902 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 394,604 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Prudential holds 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 2,740 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 41 shares. First Personal Fincl Service has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). California Employees Retirement has 99,321 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 18,991 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 352,476 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 1.16M shares. Service Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Com holds 205,332 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Boston Prtn owns 1.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15.78M shares. Rench Wealth Management Incorporated reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Acr Alpine Cap Rech Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.74% or 1.28M shares. Staley Advisers invested in 80,155 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,270 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Lc holds 2.45% or 98,677 shares. 10.86 million were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.77 million shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 47,146 are owned by Everence Cap Mngmt. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 15,481 shares.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.82 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.