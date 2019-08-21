Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding by $554,130; Capital International Has Increased Its Holding in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) by $637,500

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 4,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 37,720 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 33,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.32. About 205,990 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 116,220 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 90,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 1.69M shares traded or 12.52% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (NYSE:ANH) by 124,050 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 19,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 767,322 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 78,340 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Hsbc Pcl reported 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). New York State Teachers Retirement has 189,041 shares. 369,993 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Co. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 14,843 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 87,722 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 23,018 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,813 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Inv Limited Co, Maryland-based fund reported 4,660 shares. 156 were accumulated by Archford Capital Strategies Lc. 1.08 million were reported by Cap Guardian Trust. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 1.32M shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra Cia Adr by 160,000 shares to 931,379 shares, valued at $10.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,307 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).