Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $5.74 Million as Market Value Declined; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $360,388 as Stock Value Rose

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 12,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 168,139 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, up from 155,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS SELL ROMANIA 2023 USD BOND ON ETF OUTFLOWS RISK; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 14/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EX-BOFA EXEC MTANGI TO JOIN END OF MAY; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09 million, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 261,093 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO HOLDINGS INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Takeover Rumors Send WABCO Holdings Soaring Wednesday – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO’s Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Set for April 26 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership has 1% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 317,896 shares. 15,938 are held by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Zwj Inv Counsel invested 1.14% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). D E Shaw invested in 10,152 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg, France-based fund reported 3,901 shares. 6,417 are owned by Principal Financial Group. Numerixs Techs Inc invested in 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc owns 126,750 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited holds 0.02% or 25,878 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 5,123 shares. Shelton accumulated 69,750 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp reported 8,069 shares. Landscape Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Whittier Tru stated it has 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp, which manages about $649.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10,938 shares to 33,638 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 313,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 4.96M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Mngmt holds 20,216 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated owns 751,202 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 26,621 shares. Bokf Na holds 653,083 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association holds 6.65M shares. Odey Asset Management Gp Limited reported 4,000 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones And Assocs has 0.64% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bessemer Securities reported 0.62% stake. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability holds 3.57% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 334,725 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Co has invested 2.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hartford Invest Management reported 1.26M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.54% or 3.18M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.22% or 70,422 shares.