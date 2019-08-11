Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Share Value Declined While Stanley Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.23 Million Its Stake; Sasol LTD (SSL) Holder Arga Investment Management LP Boosted Position by $1.59 Million

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 52,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 347,391 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, up from 294,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 236,859 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES PROJECT 85% COMPLETE AT MARCH 31; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Exploration & Production International On-Track for Upper End of Gas Production Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Performance Chemicals Sales Volumes to Remain Within Previous 2%-3% Guided Growth Range; 15/03/2018 – SASOL INZALO PUBLIC LTD (RF) SIPBEEJ.J – GROUP RECORDED NET LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF R56 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Sasol Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Sasol Inzalo Public (RF) Limited Joint Announcement Regarding Results Of Free Share Allocation; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Publishes Production and Sales Metrics for the Nine Months Ended; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD AYOJ.J – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON REVENUE AND EARNINGS OF AYO TECHNOLOGY; 12/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Correction Announcement: Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – Sasol 9-Months Saleable Production Up 3% from Prior Year

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 146,743 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 71,500 shares to 191,754 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 75,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,400 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 219,911 shares to 405,542 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.