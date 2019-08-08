Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Share Value Declined While Edgepoint Investment Group Cut by $202.93 Million Its Position; Pcm (PCMI) Market Value Rose While Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.30 Million

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 105,309 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 3.12M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411.74 million, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 69,518 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pc Connection (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 13,732 shares to 124,610 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 28,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Cra Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 19,026 shares. Prudential Financial reported 2,740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc owns 2,847 shares. 904,986 were reported by Boston. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company holds 0.05% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 24,700 shares. Nuance Invests Limited Com holds 522,589 shares or 3.57% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp has 6,113 shares. The Missouri-based Financial has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Northern Tru reported 328,504 shares stake. Barrett Asset Management Ltd accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Service has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 37,720 shares. Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 26,822 shares. American Trust Invest Advisors Limited Company reported 1.86% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

