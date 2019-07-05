Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Market Valuation Rose While University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lifted by $791,633 Its Position; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Market Valuation Rose While Evergreen Capital Management Increased Stake by $2.21 Million

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 184,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 699,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, up from 514,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 977,406 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 6,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,789 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92M, up from 114,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.13. About 125,685 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,513 shares to 37,443 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 43,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,055 shares, and cut its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 328,504 shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 157,398 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership owns 11,500 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Co has 8,284 shares. Synovus reported 313 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 311 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc stated it has 69,165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Tech owns 2,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Lpl Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 165,071 shares. Millennium Mgmt Llc has invested 0.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 42,574 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 9,392 shares.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,786 shares to 47,026 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,181 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).