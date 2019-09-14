Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holding Has Boosted by Alpine Partners Vi Llc; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Tiger Eye Capital Raised Position

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 70.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 17,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 261,093 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,862 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Australian regulator has monitored financial firms on-site since October – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO HOLDINGS INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Australia’s Westpac faces fee-for-no-service lawsuit – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,015 shares. Magnetar Fincl Lc invested 4.42% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct reported 0.74% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Gamco Et Al invested in 204,850 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 33,344 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited holds 4,177 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks has invested 0.04% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Vanguard Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 133 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 13,542 shares stake. Voloridge Inv Ltd owns 16,673 shares. Whittier Tru Company reported 1,215 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 10,086 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 1.53% or 3,935 shares. Waddell And Reed reported 410,887 shares. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Services has 0.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,064 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Company owns 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,682 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 33,270 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Tanaka Mngmt reported 460 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt stated it has 455 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 25,505 are held by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd holds 4.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 273,778 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Callan Cap Ltd Co owns 112 shares. Sonata Gp owns 2,994 shares or 3.93% of their US portfolio. Baskin Fincl Services stated it has 2.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6,765 shares to 35,524 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,678 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.