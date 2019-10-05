Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Cut Holding; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $370.85 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 4.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 5.75M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $531.90M, down from 9.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corp to Execute $2B Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Net $846M; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 26/04/2018 – Crestline Investors Refinances $361 Million Denali Capital CLO XII; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR ANNOUNCES EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF ITS OPTION TO ACQUIRE F-STAR GAMMA

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 508,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 445,231 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.04M, down from 954,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 130,184 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 12.35% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whalerock Point Prtn Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 6,430 shares. Btim Corp owns 5,301 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.16% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 39,349 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Girard Partners Limited owns 8,990 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.13% or 164,985 shares. 101,754 were accumulated by Css Limited Liability Com Il. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 2,851 shares. Leuthold Lc reported 34,688 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 5.56% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.47M shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cullen Frost Bankers has 27,036 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 107,677 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2,354 shares in its portfolio.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 7.25M shares to 8.15 million shares, valued at $268.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 83,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81B for 9.68 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 311 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi has invested 0.41% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 265,544 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 979 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0% or 226 shares. 13 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation. Pitcairn reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 10,100 shares. Kellner Limited Company invested in 2.91% or 49,100 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,371 shares in its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 14,200 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest reported 246,280 shares stake. 550 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 8,090 shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 112,219 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 137,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).