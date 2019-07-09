Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Raised Position; As Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Share Value Rose, Bluemountain Capital Management Increased by $361,088 Its Holding

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 6,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,789 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, up from 114,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 197,906 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 6,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,191 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 11,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 37,083 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has declined 4.56% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.)

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 49,595 shares to 228,817 shares, valued at $7.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,986 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin Bancshares And holds 0.02% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Nuance Limited Liability Com has invested 3.57% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fpr Prns Limited Liability Com holds 884,828 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. First Personal Svcs invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Communications Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Cibc World invested in 0% or 2,721 shares. Legal General Group Pcl holds 153,088 shares. The Bahamas-based Pictet National Bank And Tru Ltd has invested 0.42% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 10,900 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,070 shares. Creative Planning reported 4,956 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 13,833 shares to 4,159 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 36,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,378 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).