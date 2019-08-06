Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Stanley Capital Management Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Coldstream Capital Management Has Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Holding by $2.94 Million as Valuation Rose

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 508,419 shares traded or 9.94% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4,357 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 22,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $162.01. About 3.22M shares traded or 35.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance (NYSE:HON) – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.15 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inc accumulated 53,718 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 8,889 are held by Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc. First United Bancorporation accumulated 18,304 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc owns 9,656 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 2.24M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 7,469 are held by Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Inv Inc has invested 1.63% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Atwood & Palmer reported 0.03% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd holds 1.63% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 327,770 shares. Enterprise Svcs holds 0.06% or 1,648 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Llc reported 2,001 shares stake. Lynch In owns 32,739 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 12,816 shares. Cincinnati Ins owns 245,000 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,620 shares to 216,919 shares, valued at $16.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO HOLDINGS INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ SFS and WBC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Westpac NZ arm to refund 93,000 wrongly charged customers – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Signs Global Long-Term Agreement with Daimler to Supply its Next Generation Automated Manual Transmission Control Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55,200 shares to 189,900 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.