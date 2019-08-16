Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Stanley Capital Management Cut Position by $2.23 Million; Emcore (EMKR) Holder Ariel Investments Cut Position by $448,392 as Market Valuation Declined

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Emcore Corporation (EMKR) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 149,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.00% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Emcore Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 64,803 shares traded. EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) has declined 42.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EMKR News: 24/04/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 8 Days; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 29/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Emcore Cuts 2Q View To Rev $18M-$19M; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 192,545 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold EMKR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 15.19 million shares or 3.33% less from 15.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 33,396 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson invested in 0% or 3,500 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) for 76,777 shares. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.83M shares. 1.52 million were accumulated by Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, S Squared Technologies Limited Liability Company has 1.76% invested in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) for 625,145 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). The Illinois-based Bard Associate Inc has invested 0.04% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Connors Investor Services Incorporated holds 0.02% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) or 50,000 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 139,576 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 273,281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Communication reported 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1.12M shares. Northern owns 95,793 shares.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd. (NASDAQ:DOX) by 164,229 shares to 848,223 shares, valued at $45.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55,200 shares to 189,900 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.09% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Wesbanco Bancorp reported 0.02% stake. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.36% or 141,469 shares. Australia-based Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 1,546 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 12,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 22,208 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Lc has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 28,371 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 500 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 97 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan owns 1.42M shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.61% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).