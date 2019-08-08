Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Nuance Investments Has Boosted Holding; Fdx Advisors Has Decreased Its Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Position by $1.92 Million; Share Price Declined

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 54.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 30,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 25,566 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 55,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 4.65 million shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 428.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 423,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 522,589 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.89 million, up from 98,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 303,070 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Harding Loevner LP reported 1.07% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 22,950 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 21,225 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 0.16% stake. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks accumulated 261,456 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding accumulated 0.03% or 206,946 shares. 18,305 were accumulated by Amer Tru Inv Advsrs Limited Company. Kbc Grp Nv reported 31,117 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc reported 67,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Limited Company invested in 12,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. York Mngmt Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 954,068 shares or 5.63% of all its holdings. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 97 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0% or 313 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation reported 727,579 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 123,605 shares to 933,792 shares, valued at $57.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 101,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,813 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nordea Mngmt has 1.78 million shares. Riverpark Limited Liability Company has 2.76% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Street Corp stated it has 15.60M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,684 shares. Quantum Management Ltd Nj has invested 7.54% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Df Dent And holds 2.83% or 2.22M shares. National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 11,048 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs invested in 5.73% or 1.22 million shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 49,646 shares. Whittier Company stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 54,455 shares in its portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 44,918 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Swiss State Bank holds 0.07% or 958,177 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And Com holds 130,439 shares.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yd Etf (HYG) by 226,536 shares to 736,617 shares, valued at $63.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core Sp Scp Etf (IJR) by 10,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Usd High.

