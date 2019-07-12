Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Fpr Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Sei Investments Company Cut by $3.00 Million Its Position

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 33,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,234 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 97,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.44. About 6,390 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 3.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 884,828 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.65M, down from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 214,410 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES YR EPS $6.95 TO $7.45, SAW $6.76 TO $7.26; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2 per share. WBC’s profit will be $102.47M for 16.59 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 263,533 shares to 19.86 million shares, valued at $175.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 427,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 239,061 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 47,770 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 10,630 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 11,987 shares. First Allied Advisory Service accumulated 1,678 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc Inc holds 0% or 157 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Founders Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 3,993 shares. Creative Planning invested in 4,956 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Pacific Global Investment Management holds 2,579 shares. Midas Mgmt reported 21,900 shares. Comerica State Bank stated it has 4,701 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Wasatch Advsr has invested 1.95% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 45,264 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 588,637 shares. 3,258 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 24,567 shares. Hood River Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.95% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Summit Creek Advsrs Lc reported 96,290 shares stake. Granite Inv Partners Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 34,423 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Blair William & Il stated it has 565,793 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

