Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Fpr Partners Decreased Position by $405.96 Million as Stock Declined; Goodhaven Capital Management Cut Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding by $1.13 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.89 lastly. It is down 45.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 77.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 3.10M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 884,828 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.65M, down from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $133.1. About 58,786 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 33,232 shares to 8.78M shares, valued at $488.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 1.71 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Com stated it has 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Signaturefd owns 68 shares. 2,252 are held by New Amsterdam Prns. Numerixs holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Whittier holds 0% or 1,215 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Limited accumulated 0.01% or 13,542 shares. Wolverine Asset reported 5,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,264 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 11,043 shares stake. Northeast Consultants accumulated 0.03% or 1,975 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Stanley Management Ltd Liability accumulated 15,452 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Glazer Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 75,000 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Moreover, Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi has 0.28% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Buyback Program up to $600 Million – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WABCO HOLDINGS INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Announced as ATA Featured Product Provider – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO Holdings Beats Quarterly Consensus EPS, Misses Revenue Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Ultra-Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 925,133 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 5,000 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc owns 38,077 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Paragon Assoc & Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture stated it has 400,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). First Manhattan Communications owns 500 shares. 1,644 are held by Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 248 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 486,793 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP holds 621,674 shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 166 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 5,233 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Smithfield accumulated 0% or 140 shares. Eqis Mgmt Incorporated holds 38,631 shares.