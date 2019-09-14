Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Lowered Position by $5.74 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Boosted Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $3.73 Million

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09 million, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 261,093 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 133,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.55 million, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Bank of America Names Kerri Schroeder Seattle Market President

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp, which manages about $649.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 163,629 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $28.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 136,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prtnrs owns 925,688 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Fin Svcs Inc has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Fjarde Ap owns 28,067 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Indexiq Advisors owns 1.13% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 277,614 shares. 23 are owned by Huntington Fincl Bank. Jefferies Group Ltd has invested 0.08% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 3,840 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 3,270 shares. Carroll Associate Incorporated holds 0% or 103 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 15,938 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 226 shares stake. Moreover, Pictet National Bank & Tru Limited has 0.42% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Tci Wealth owns 550 shares.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $957.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 6,774 shares to 420,685 shares, valued at $89.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,403 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM).