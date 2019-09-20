Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Cut Stake by $5.74 Million; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Lifted Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Position by $806,000 as Share Price Declined

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09M, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 215,972 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 435,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 373,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 205,465 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp, which manages about $649.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 313,096 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $208.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 144,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.97 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Lc holds 81,522 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.03% or 140,253 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 3,270 shares. Yakira Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 62,561 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 212,018 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 117,441 shares. Paloma invested in 0.11% or 47,206 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings accumulated 0% or 3,901 shares. Synovus has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 33,522 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Gamco Et Al owns 204,850 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 2.64M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 6,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 28,067 shares.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WABCO Sets June 27, 2019 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with ZF – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “National Australia Bank, Citi latest to predict October cash rate cut – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WABCO Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Struggling With Its 6.8% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Completion of Strategic Renewal Plan with Comprehensive Restaurant Portfolio Review – Business Wire” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Target Earnings Miss Expectations – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2017. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.