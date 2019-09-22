Wabash National (WNC) to pay $0.08 on Oct 24, 2019; ENERTOPIA CORPORATION (ENRT) Shorts Decreased By 97.67%

Wabash National Corp (NYSE:WNC) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 24, 2019. (NYSE:WNC) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Wabash National Corp’s current price of $14.82 translates into 0.54% yield. Wabash National Corp’s dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 935,830 shares traded or 110.08% up from the average. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 24/04/2018 – Jenny Netzer Joins WNC’s Board of Advisors; 19/04/2018 – Wabash National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY EPS $2.01-EPS $2.13; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q Net $21.3M; 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Valley Power, Ranger Power boost Illinois solar energy in 99MW landmark deal; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund

ENERTOPIA CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ENRT) had a decrease of 97.67% in short interest. ENRT’s SI was 1,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 97.67% from 81,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 6.60% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0099. About 17,150 shares traded. Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wabash National Corporation operates as a diversified industrial maker and North AmericaÂ’s producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The company has market cap of $807.05 million. The Company’s Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; specialty trailers, such as converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; used trailers; and laminated hard wood oak flooring products. It has a 13.5 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diversified Products segment offers transportation products, including stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other liquid transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; aircraft refuelers and hydrant dispensers for in-to-plane fueling companies, airlines, freight distribution companies, and fuel marketers; military grade refueling and water tankers; truck mounted tanks for fuel delivery; and vacuum tankers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold Wabash National Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 50.48 million shares or 0.20% more from 50.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Matarin Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 771,014 shares. 1.06M are owned by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Kestrel Inv reported 272,800 shares. Victory Management Inc reported 0% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Service Inc has invested 0.13% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested in 31,800 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 3,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Ltd Llc owns 61,745 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 14,561 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 6.66M shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc owns 52,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 76 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC).

