Wabash National (WNC) Shareholder Foundry Partners Has Upped Stake; Mobile Mini (MINI) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Raised Holding by $2.96 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 98,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 712,003 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.67M, up from 613,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 95,285 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Wabash National Corp (WNC) by 49.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 108,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.60% . The institutional investor held 329,201 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 220,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Wabash National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $808.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 159,888 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 17/05/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wabash National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNC); 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C; 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q Net $21.3M; 05/03/2018 Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 26,185 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Cim Mangement has 13,462 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 425,479 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Corporation Va has 296,490 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 7.28M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com owns 150,281 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Management has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 362,688 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.02% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). United Services Automobile Association holds 234,398 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 102,839 shares. Art Advsr holds 0.07% or 38,322 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 33,357 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $830.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,807 shares to 120,158 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WNC shares while 48 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 50.48 million shares or 0.20% more from 50.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% or 18,983 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 38,786 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% or 61,250 shares in its portfolio. 44,343 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 18,650 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 24,609 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP holds 28,830 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 199,060 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated owns 100 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 106,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,607 are owned by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Swiss Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Malaga Cove Cap owns 61,745 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.06 million shares.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc A (NYSE:VEEV) by 7,480 shares to 13,075 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 17,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,705 shares, and cut its stake in Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT).