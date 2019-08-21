Wabash National (WNC) Reaches $14.31 After 7.00% Up Move; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has $24 highest and $11 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 156.73% above currents $5.94 stock price. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) rating on Wednesday, March 20. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 20 with “Outperform”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 26. See Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) latest ratings:

The stock of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 352,698 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 05/03/2018 – Wabash Valley Power, Ranger Power boost Illinois solar energy in 99MW landmark deal; 05/03/2018 Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date; 19/04/2018 – Wabash National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY EPS $2.01-EPS $2.13; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY Adj EPS $1.94-Adj EPS $2.06The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $779.24M company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $15.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WNC worth $54.55 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Wabash National Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 50.38 million shares or 0.49% less from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 69,072 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Element Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,643 shares or 0% of the stock. Matarin Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 890,048 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 62,750 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Secor Advsr Lp accumulated 24,414 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,680 shares. 12,000 were reported by Wilen Management Corp. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 84,900 shares. American Grp Inc invested in 41,261 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 109,761 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co holds 40,174 shares. Mirae Asset Invs has 23,891 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advsrs Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC).

Among 2 analysts covering Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wabash National has $24 highest and $16 lowest target. $20’s average target is 39.76% above currents $14.31 stock price. Wabash National had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets.

Wabash National Corporation operates as a diversified industrial maker and North AmericaÂ’s producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The company has market cap of $779.24 million. The Company’s Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; specialty trailers, such as converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; used trailers; and laminated hard wood oak flooring products. It has a 13.03 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diversified Products segment offers transportation products, including stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other liquid transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; aircraft refuelers and hydrant dispensers for in-to-plane fueling companies, airlines, freight distribution companies, and fuel marketers; military grade refueling and water tankers; truck mounted tanks for fuel delivery; and vacuum tankers.

The stock increased 1.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 171,262 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04