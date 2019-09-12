W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) and Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE:FBM), both competing one another are Industrial Equipment Wholesale companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger Inc. 282 1.44 N/A 14.68 19.82 Foundation Building Materials Inc. 15 0.37 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of W.W. Grainger Inc. and Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides W.W. Grainger Inc. and Foundation Building Materials Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 13.8% Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of W.W. Grainger Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Foundation Building Materials Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. W.W. Grainger Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

W.W. Grainger Inc. and Foundation Building Materials Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 Foundation Building Materials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

W.W. Grainger Inc. has an average price target of $285.75, and a -2.67% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

W.W. Grainger Inc. and Foundation Building Materials Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.1% and 90.5%. Insiders owned 1.7% of W.W. Grainger Inc. shares. Competitively, Foundation Building Materials Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W.W. Grainger Inc. -4.29% 8.88% 5.88% -1.71% -13.5% 3.07% Foundation Building Materials Inc. -1.54% -1.38% 25.07% 87.07% 18.77% 107.1%

For the past year W.W. Grainger Inc. has weaker performance than Foundation Building Materials Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors W.W. Grainger Inc. beats Foundation Building Materials Inc.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, U.S. and Canada. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products. It also offers inventory management solutions; and distributes tools, fasteners, and safety and industrial supplies. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. It offers its products through various branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, direct marketing materials, and catalogs, as well as through Websites. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products. It also provides wallboard accessories, stucco, and exterior insulation and finish systems, as well as tools, safety accessories, and fasteners. This segment serves non-residential, residential, and non-residential repair and remodel construction markets. The Mechanical Insulation segment distributes and fabricates commercial and industrial insulation for pipes and mechanical systems. It serves non-residential construction, non-residential repair and remodel construction, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tustin, California. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a subsidiary of LSF9 Cypress Parent 2 LLC.