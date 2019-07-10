W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Reaches $260.62 After 8.00% Down Move; Grs Advisors Lowered By $3.41 Million Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Position

Grs Advisors Llc decreased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stake by 29.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Grs Advisors Llc holds 370,755 shares with $8.42 million value, down from 525,876 last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent now has $7.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 419,110 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer

The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.28% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $260.62. About 329,701 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $14.45 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $239.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GWW worth $1.16B less.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$274, Is W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W.W. Grainger: A Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. W.W. Grainger had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17. Macquarie Research upgraded W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Tuesday, January 15 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21 to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold W.W. Grainger, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 56,079 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.1% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Tompkins Fincl reported 1,105 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 4,040 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cookson Peirce & Inc holds 2.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 79,129 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated accumulated 4,495 shares. Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Tirschwell And Loewy has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 835 shares. 1.06M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited. Moreover, Enterprise Fincl has 0.06% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Essex Fin Services Inc holds 0.08% or 885 shares in its portfolio. Security National Tru owns 1,800 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl has 0.03% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Chicago Equity Prns Lc reported 49,931 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 3,758 shares.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 EPS, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $257.82M for 14.01 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $14.45 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 18.44 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,225 were reported by Eaton Vance. Morgan Stanley holds 3.95 million shares. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America invested in 240,548 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Prudential holds 148,710 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virtu Finance Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1.30M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 223,806 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.08% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 245,847 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 55,881 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 140,087 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 77,214 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 7,100 shares.

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.27 per share. AMH’s profit will be $80.94M for 23.80 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by American Homes 4 Rent for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.