W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is a company in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

W.W. Grainger Inc. has 77.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 79.21% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand W.W. Grainger Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 3.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have W.W. Grainger Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger Inc. 0.00% 42.40% 13.80% Industry Average 2.08% 52.88% 7.72%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting W.W. Grainger Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger Inc. N/A 285 19.82 Industry Average 83.15M 4.00B 39.58

W.W. Grainger Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio W.W. Grainger Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for W.W. Grainger Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger Inc. 2 1 0 2.33 Industry Average 2.00 1.63 1.25 2.53

With average price target of $285.75, W.W. Grainger Inc. has a potential upside of 7.44%. The rivals have a potential upside of 3.12%. Based on the results shown earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that W.W. Grainger Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of W.W. Grainger Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W.W. Grainger Inc. -4.29% 8.88% 5.88% -1.71% -13.5% 3.07% Industry Average 7.64% 15.68% 28.74% 39.21% 31.77% 49.10%

For the past year W.W. Grainger Inc. has weaker performance than W.W. Grainger Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

W.W. Grainger Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, W.W. Grainger Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.71 and has 1.38 Quick Ratio. W.W. Grainger Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than W.W. Grainger Inc.

Volatility & Risk

W.W. Grainger Inc. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, W.W. Grainger Inc.’s rivals are 51.20% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Dividends

W.W. Grainger Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

W.W. Grainger Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, U.S. and Canada. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products. It also offers inventory management solutions; and distributes tools, fasteners, and safety and industrial supplies. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. It offers its products through various branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, direct marketing materials, and catalogs, as well as through Websites. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.