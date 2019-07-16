W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Analysts See $4.65 EPS; Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Shorts Lowered By 0.48%

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) had a decrease of 0.48% in short interest. HCC’s SI was 8.27M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.48% from 8.31M shares previously. With 491,600 avg volume, 17 days are for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)’s short sellers to cover HCC’s short positions. The SI to Warrior Met Coal Inc’s float is 16.98%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 700,844 shares traded. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has risen 22.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HCC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Warrior Met; 03/04/2018 – Warrior Met Coal Declares Special Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – WARRIOR MET DOESN’T EXCLUDE CHANCE OF FUTURE SPECIAL DIVIDENDS; 02/05/2018 – WARRIOR MET SEES FY CAPEX $100M TO $120M, EST. $111.0M; 03/04/2018 – WARRIOR MET COAL DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Warrior Met Coal Declares Dividend of 5c; 14/03/2018 Warrior Met Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WARRIOR MET SEES FY CAPEX $100M TO $120M; 02/05/2018 – Warrior Met Coal 1Q EPS $3.36; 19/03/2018 – WARRIOR MET COAL INC HCC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM

Analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report $4.65 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 6.41% from last quarter’s $4.37 EPS. GWW’s profit would be $257.82M giving it 14.58 P/E if the $4.65 EPS is correct. After having $4.51 EPS previously, W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s analysts see 3.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $271.28. About 306,041 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

Among 2 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $283’s average target is 4.32% above currents $271.28 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of GWW in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold W.W. Grainger, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Communication Of Vermont has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,215 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Ltd Liability Com invested 0.8% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Zacks Mgmt has 0.14% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fairfield Bush & reported 1,090 shares. Voya Investment Lc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 3,800 shares. 440,388 were reported by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. 1,075 were accumulated by 1St Source State Bank. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 489 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 2.98 million shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,115 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 4,722 shares.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $15.04 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 19.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

