W. W. Grainger (GWW) Stock Rose While Coho Partners LTD Upped Stake; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Holds Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 4,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 25,401 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 20,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $120.14. About 197,189 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in W. W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 12,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 484,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.90 million, up from 472,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in W. W. Grainger Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $265.17. About 88,392 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019: What We Know – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Restaurant powerhouse files lawsuit over Hermitage Hotelâ€™s Capitol Grille – Nashville Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oil-Dri Corporation to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29th in Chicago – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 14,137 shares to 20,853 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 28,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,986 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% or 59,423 shares. 90 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Marco Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 9,817 shares. Riverhead Lc invested in 0.5% or 101,483 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa has 58,606 shares. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 43,658 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 2,352 shares. 63,559 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 4,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 155,070 shares. Castleark Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 4,650 shares. Melvin Cap Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 700,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 5,437 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 16,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 7,533 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% stake. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cibc National Bank Usa reported 1,632 shares. Cibc Asset holds 5,625 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 18,435 shares. Essex Services Inc has 0.08% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 885 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 137,351 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,096 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 489 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 70,169 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Blb&B Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 977 shares. Cadinha And Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Company owns 50,116 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.