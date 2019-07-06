W. W. Grainger (GWW) Stake Maintained by Coho Partners Ltd; As Watsco (WSO) Valuation Rose, Northstar Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in W. W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 12,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 484,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.90 million, up from 472,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in W. W. Grainger Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $269.53. About 245,726 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,045 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 61,214 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Watsco Inc (WSO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Longbow Research Downgrades Watsco, Says HVAC Company Could Struggle With Margin Target – Benzinga” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco to Present at Baird’s 2018 Global Industrial Conference on November 7, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco Keeps Cooling Off – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4,628 shares to 144,265 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma by 26,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,411 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 19,106 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 23,077 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 129,200 shares. Verity Verity has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Gw Henssler & owns 2,805 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt owns 3,400 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd has invested 0.18% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Llc has 0.16% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.02% or 6,411 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Caledonia Investments Public Ltd Co has invested 6.45% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fort LP reported 383 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Co invested in 0.13% or 9,890 shares.