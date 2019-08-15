W. W. Grainger (GWW) Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Has Raised Position; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position by $2.41 Million as Shares Rose

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 11.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/03/2018 – Layoffs hit millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalog following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER DON GRAHAM COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST; 13/04/2018 – The Takeaway: Facebook in 2020: ‘The AI Made Us Do It’; 24/04/2018 – Facebook also discusses requests it will honor if users don’t want their accounts or want to remove specific accounts they don’t own (such as those of deceased immediate family members.); 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS HOLDINGS IN FACEBOOK VALUED AT $931 MLN AS OF DEC. ’17; 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here It costs $199; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg fires back at Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism – ‘extremely glib’; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Body parts of threatened wildlife illegally sold on Facebook

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in W. W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 12,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 484,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.90 million, up from 472,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in W. W. Grainger Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $264.86. About 469,411 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

