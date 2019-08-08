W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) to pay $0.27 on Sep 5, 2019; Qualys (QLYS)’s Sentiment Is 1.26

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:GRA) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. W. R. Grace & Co’s current price of $66.47 translates into 0.41% yield. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $66.47. About 528,246 shares traded or 13.38% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION

Qualys Inc (QLYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 112 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 89 sold and reduced positions in Qualys Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 31.59 million shares, down from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Qualys Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 69 Increased: 86 New Position: 26.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $344,370 activity. $68,210 worth of stock was bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. 4,000 shares valued at $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.44 billion. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. It has a 23.91 P/E ratio. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Stocks the Insiders Are Buying on Sale – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Datong Coal Mine Group Co., Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold W. R. Grace & Co. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc owns 0.14% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 7,317 shares. Pnc Financial Group holds 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 7,615 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 50 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated holds 3,642 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 934 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.05% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 23,835 shares. 7,599 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24,680 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 560,347 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 44,228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs has 0.09% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 277,096 shares. 5,594 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Reilly Advsrs Lc accumulated 1,651 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 10,306 shares stake.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 50.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.48. About 377,550 shares traded or 13.55% up from the average. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS BUYS 1MOBILITY; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation