W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) to pay $0.27 on Sep 5, 2019; Energy Income Partners Has Decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:GRA) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. W. R. Grace & Co’s current price of $71.20 translates into 0.38% yield. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 6.32% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 1.90 million shares traded or 358.47% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 0.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 184,737 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 2.25%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 20.68 million shares with $601.91 million value, down from 20.87 million last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $66.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 2.76M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 592,198 shares to 4.87 million valued at $244.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) stake by 392,291 shares and now owns 1.69M shares. Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Investment Management invested in 0.42% or 1.49 million shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 14.14 million shares. 57,294 were accumulated by Bridges Mgmt. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12,722 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 101,154 shares. Beacon Financial has 0.09% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Caprock Group holds 0.05% or 9,038 shares. Moreover, Blue Chip Prtnrs has 0.29% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 42,417 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct invested in 0.32% or 318,892 shares. Cambridge Co owns 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 7,052 shares. Joel Isaacson & Lc invested in 0.24% or 57,184 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 3.75% or 882,656 shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.10M shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 3,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold W. R. Grace & Co. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 5,843 shares. 25,696 are owned by Brant Point Management Limited Liability. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Gotham Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,207 shares. Gates Incorporated has invested 4.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 1,334 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 4,720 shares. Highline Management Limited Partnership invested in 936,400 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 48,400 shares. Oakbrook Limited Company has 3,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Ser Inc has 277,096 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.08% or 4,600 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

