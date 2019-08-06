W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) to pay $0.27 on Sep 5, 2019; Doubleline Income Solutions Fund Has 0.95 Sentiment

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:GRA) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. W. R. Grace & Co’s current price of $66.82 translates into 0.40% yield. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 721,028 shares traded or 55.08% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION

Doubleline Income Solutions Fund (DSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 38 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 40 sold and reduced holdings in Doubleline Income Solutions Fund. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 13.71 million shares, down from 16.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Doubleline Income Solutions Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 6.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.46 billion. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. It has a 24.04 P/E ratio. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,370 activity. On Thursday, August 1 La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 4,000 shares. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C..

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 460,305 shares traded or 31.41% up from the average. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

