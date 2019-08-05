W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)’s Senior VP and CFO William Dockman Bought 1,000 Shares; DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO (DIPGF) SI Decreased By 86.21%

DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO (OTCMKTS:DIPGF) had a decrease of 86.21% in short interest. DIPGF’s SI was 16,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 86.21% from 116,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73 million for 14.07 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $276,160 activity. La Force Andrew Hudson III had bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 544,361 shares traded or 18.22% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GCP’S NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND NOTES; EXISTING RATINGS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA)

W R Grace & Co’s Senior VP and CFO, William Dockman, paid for 1,000 shares of stock in the public company. The shares average cost was $68.2, for full purchase amount of $68,210 US Dollars. he right now owns 0.01% of the stock market cap of the Company. The stock investment by Mr. William – was recorded on 05/08/2019 and unveiled in a SEC’s Form 4 available here.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.54 billion. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. It has a 24.5 P/E ratio. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products.

