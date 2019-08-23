W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)

Both W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Grace & Co. 74 2.16 N/A 2.40 28.27 IKONICS Corporation 8 0.70 N/A -0.09 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Grace & Co. 0.00% 54% 4.7% IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1%

Volatility & Risk

W. R. Grace & Co. has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IKONICS Corporation’s 0.2 beta is the reason why it is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of W. R. Grace & Co. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival IKONICS Corporation is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. IKONICS Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than W. R. Grace & Co.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Grace & Co. 0 0 1 3.00 IKONICS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of W. R. Grace & Co. is $95, with potential upside of 47.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both W. R. Grace & Co. and IKONICS Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.6% and 1.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) W. R. Grace & Co. -10.78% -12.97% -9.6% -4.96% -5.68% 4.47% IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2%

For the past year W. R. Grace & Co. has 4.47% stronger performance while IKONICS Corporation has -15.2% weaker performance.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co. beats on 8 of the 9 factors IKONICS Corporation.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products. This segment also provides polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.